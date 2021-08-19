Dr. Ayesha Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayesha Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayesha Rashid, MD
Dr. Ayesha Rashid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
- 1 2925 Gulf Fwy S Ste B-390, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 335-4000
Texas Specialty Care Pllc1110 Nasa Pkwy Ste 410, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 335-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayesha Rashid, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942447610
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
