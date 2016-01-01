Overview of Dr. Aysha Jilani, MD

Dr. Aysha Jilani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College Pakistan|Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Jilani works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Center One in East Norriton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.