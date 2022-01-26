Dr. Aza Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aza Lefkowitz, MD
Dr. Aza Lefkowitz, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - West Islip510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-1132
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Lefkowitz has been a fantastic Mohs surgeon. He has been a great surgeon for us for years.
About Dr. Aza Lefkowitz, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- University Hospital Suny
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lefkowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkowitz speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.