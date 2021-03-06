See All Dermatologists in Lake Forest, CA
Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center

Dr. Meshkinpour works at Saddleback Dermatology/Lasr Ctr in Lake Forest, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Dermatology/Lasr Ctr
    23832 Rockfield Blvd Ste 220, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 770-8115
  2. 2
    Silverberg Surgical and Medical Group
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 703, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 760-0190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meshkinpour?

    Mar 06, 2021
    I have been going to Dr Meshkinpour for several years and have found her to be very kind, and very knowledgeable. She is prompt on the appointments. I would highly recommend her to my friends and family.
    Carol Jones — Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meshkinpour to family and friends

    Dr. Meshkinpour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meshkinpour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD.

    About Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205802089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshkinpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meshkinpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meshkinpour has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meshkinpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshkinpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshkinpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meshkinpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meshkinpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.