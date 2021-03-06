Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshkinpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Meshkinpour works at
Locations
1
Saddleback Dermatology/Lasr Ctr23832 Rockfield Blvd Ste 220, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Directions (949) 770-8115
2
Silverberg Surgical and Medical Group1401 Avocado Ave Ste 703, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 760-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Meshkinpour for several years and have found her to be very kind, and very knowledgeable. She is prompt on the appointments. I would highly recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Azin Meshkinpour, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1205802089
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meshkinpour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meshkinpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meshkinpour works at
Dr. Meshkinpour has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meshkinpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meshkinpour speaks Arabic and Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshkinpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshkinpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meshkinpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meshkinpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.