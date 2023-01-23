Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD
Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.
Advanced Pain Therapy, PLLC7125 Highway98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 450-7246
Advanced Pain Therapy7125 U S Highway 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 674-9698Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Sitzman has been my pain manager for nearly a year. My life has been much more enjoyable since he took over.
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Virginia
- Hosp of U PA|Hospital Of University Pennsylvania
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Sitzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sitzman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitzman.
