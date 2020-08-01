Overview

Dr. Babak Azarbal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Azarbal works at California Heart Center ,UCMG in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.