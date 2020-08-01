Dr. Babak Azarbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azarbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Azarbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babak Azarbal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
California Heart Center ,UCMG8536 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8300
Cedar Sinai Hospital127 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2077
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My Aunt was under the care of cardiologist in Rancho Mirage whom is highly regarded primary care. But I felt that her Primary care in Rancho Mirage was underestimating her condition. We decided to seek second opinion in Cedar Sinai with Dr. Azarbal, whom took the situation with sense of urgency to take care of my aunts heart immediately. He arranged for her Tavar procedure with Dr Makkar followed by second surgical procedure involving placement of 5 stents with Dr Azarbal himself. We are so grateful to Dr Azarbal for his care and sense of urgency, which contributed to saving my Aunts life. Dr Azarbal, we are grateful to you and your wonderful practice.
About Dr. Babak Azarbal, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azarbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azarbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azarbal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azarbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azarbal speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Azarbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azarbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azarbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azarbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.