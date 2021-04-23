Dr. Babak Rashidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Rashidi, MD
Dr. Babak Rashidi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Elite Plastic Surgery Pllc3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 140, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 513-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 4383 N 75th St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 513-2727
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rashidi absolutely saved my life in August, 2018. I developed life threatening intestinal complications following back surgery. I was comatose for close to two months and not expected to survive. Dr. Rashidi performed seven surgical procedures during that time. I can't say enough about Dr. Rashidi.
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1770584054
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Rashidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashidi accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashidi speaks Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.