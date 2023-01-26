Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abolade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.
Locations
Montgomery Area Psychiatric Services2430 Fairlane Dr Ste C-7, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 551-0735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a compassionate and communicative doctor. He really helps his patients in his practice.
About Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285689653
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abolade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abolade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abolade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abolade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abolade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abolade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.