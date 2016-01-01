Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeyemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD
Overview
Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Locations
Triborough Medical Urgent Care PC1711 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 649-6356
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Adeyemi has seen patients for Food Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeyemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyemi.
