Overview of Dr. Baber Khatib, MD

Dr. Baber Khatib, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC.



Dr. Khatib works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.