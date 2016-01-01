Overview

Dr. Bachu Amin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Amin works at The EyeDoctors-Optometrists in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.