Dr. Badshah Wazir, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wazir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Badshah Wazir, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Badshah Wazir, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wazir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Charleston Cardiology Associates428 Division St, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wazir?
He and Dr. Kahn saved my life in 2009 and even though I am no longer in the area, he’s the best I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Badshah Wazir, MB BS
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1578620696
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart & Lung Center
- St Francis Medical Center
- Appalachian Reg Hosp
- Liaquat Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wazir accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wazir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wazir works at
Dr. Wazir has seen patients for Tricuspid Valve Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wazir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wazir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wazir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wazir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wazir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.