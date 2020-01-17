Overview

Dr. Badshah Wazir, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wazir works at South Charleston Cardiology Associates in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Tricuspid Valve Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.