Overview

Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Hormozdi works at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Victoria, TX and Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.