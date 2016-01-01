Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormozdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD
Dr. Bahram Hormozdi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
1
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-6168
2
Regional Employee Assistance Program Inc Dba605 E San Antonio St Ste 510E, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 572-4657
3
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Directions (218) 828-2880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1386800266
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Pain Medicine
