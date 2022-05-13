Overview of Dr. Baraa Alrazzak, MD

Dr. Baraa Alrazzak, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Alrazzak works at Kids GI Kare in Cypress, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.