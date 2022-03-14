See All Neurologists in Camp Hill, PA
Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO

Neurology
4.0 (21)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO

Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Peterlin works at Pennsylvania Headache Center PC in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Headache Center PC
    205 Grandview Ave Ste 206, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 745-6223
  2. 2
    2150 Harrisburg Pike Ste 200A, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 396-9167
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-1445
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Migraine
  
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cluster Headache
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
  
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
  
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tremor
  
Wada Test
Aneurysm
  
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Concussion
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  
Lyme Disease
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
  
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  
Visual Field Defects
    * Please verify this information when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 14, 2022
    I’ve had great experiences with Dr. Peterlin and her office manager Krista. Dr. Peterlin is so caring and eager to help her patients. After failed attempts of treatment by my primary care doctor and another neurologist Dr. Peterlin’s suggested medication regimen has provided me with much needed relief. I feel comfortable with her and feel like she really listens. I’m so glad she was recommended to me. Her office manager Krista is so sweet and helpful!
    Mar 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO
    About Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780664292
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peterlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterlin has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

