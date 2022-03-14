Overview of Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO

Dr. Barbara Peterlin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Peterlin works at Pennsylvania Headache Center PC in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.