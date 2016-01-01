Dr. Rumberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Rumberger, MD
Dr. Barbara Rumberger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Collier Health Care Inc1665 Medical Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 624-6754
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Rumberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
