See All Pediatricians in Midland, TX
Dr. Barbara Wood, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Barbara Wood, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Wood, MD

Dr. Barbara Wood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wood works at Peds in a Pod in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peds in A Pod Pllc.
    3415 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX 79707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 704-5455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?

    Jun 30, 2017
    Dr Wood is one of kind! She always puts the best interest of the child first. She is patient, understanding and kind. Barbara takes time to listen to your needs and concerns. You never feel rushed or unimportant when under her care. Her staff is also amazing. I wouldn't want to take my children anywhere else!
    Midland, TX — Jun 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Wood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Wood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wood to family and friends

    Dr. Wood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Wood, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174783641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Wood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.