Dr. Barbara Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Wood, MD
Dr. Barbara Wood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
-
1
Peds in A Pod Pllc.3415 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 704-5455
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wood is one of kind! She always puts the best interest of the child first. She is patient, understanding and kind. Barbara takes time to listen to your needs and concerns. You never feel rushed or unimportant when under her care. Her staff is also amazing. I wouldn't want to take my children anywhere else!
About Dr. Barbara Wood, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1174783641
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
