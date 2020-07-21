Dr. Baron Hamman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baron Hamman, MD
Overview of Dr. Baron Hamman, MD
Dr. Baron Hamman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Hamman works at
Dr. Hamman's Office Locations
-
1
HeartPlace16980 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 391-1900
-
2
Cardiology Consultants Of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 841-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamman?
Dr Hammond saved my life. He repaired my aortic dissection back in 2009. Recent CT scan in 2020 reveals his stent graft is still in good shape.
About Dr. Baron Hamman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326002072
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|University of Alabama at Birmingham
- U Ala|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- U Louisville Hosp|University of Louisville Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamman works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.