Dr. Barry Auster, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Auster, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Oakland Aesthetic Dermatology31420 Northwestern Hwy Ste 150, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-0109
Midwest Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic31275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 140, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-0109
Saint Joseph Mercy Academic Dermatology Clinic5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5003, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have never been more impressed with a visit to the doctor. Not only was Dr. Auster confident in his clinical skills, but he treated me with such compassion. I felt like I was the only patient on his schedule that day, if that’s any indication of the care that he and his staff provided to me. It was excellent and I am so relieved to have found a truly fantastic specialty doc - one who actually knows his stuff!! Additionally, I felt the office was very smoothly run - fantastic nurse manager.
About Dr. Barry Auster, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1255323341
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auster has seen patients for Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Auster speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Auster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auster.
