Overview of Dr. Barry Baker, MD

Dr. Barry Baker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Barry A Baker MD in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.