Dr. Barry Cohen, MD PC
Overview of Dr. Barry Cohen, MD PC
Dr. Barry Cohen, MD PC is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Donnelly Inc.3203 Tower Oaks Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 656-6398
Frederick Harvey Watkins6845 Elm St Ste 205, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 442-4919
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen takes time. Even when he has a waiting room full of patients he makes you feel like he is in no rush. He really cares. He does his best to give you what you want then exceeds that expectation!
About Dr. Barry Cohen, MD PC
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1760565865
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
