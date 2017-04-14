Dr. Barry Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Davis, MD
Dr. Barry Davis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Heart Surgery890 W Faris Rd Ste 550, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience with Dr. Davis. Came in as an emergency and was taken care of in great fashion. Thank you Dr Davis.
About Dr. Barry Davis, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295774925
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Ventricular Fibrillation and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
