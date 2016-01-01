See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garfinkel works at Center For Developmental in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Developmental
    3033 Excelsior Blvd Ste 210, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 922-2597

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225150576
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garfinkel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garfinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garfinkel works at Center For Developmental in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Garfinkel’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfinkel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garfinkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garfinkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

