Dr. Barry Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Jones, MD
Dr. Barry Jones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Atlanta Addictive Disease and Psychiatry Medicine Assoc.5965 Parkway North Blvd Ste C, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 475-8014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Jones because he was able to figure out what was going on with me when I was having symptoms due to a drug interaction from two medications I was prescribed by another physician. His office will always have my trust after this. He was able to explain the reason for the interaction and that I should only be on one medication or the other, but not both. I have been very happy with him and his staff.
About Dr. Barry Jones, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1518029586
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
