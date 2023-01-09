See All Cardiologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Barry Ramo, MD

Cardiology
3.4 (23)
59 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barry Ramo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Ramo works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Heart Institute
    502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 841-1000
  2. 2
    New Heart Fitness and Health
    601 LOMAS BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 881-8195
    Monday
    5:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    5:30am - 7:30am
    Wednesday
    5:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    5:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    5:30am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 09, 2023
    Jan 09, 2023
I was referred to New Heart based on breathing difficulties. At my initial visit, I met Dr. Ramo, explained my symptoms, and explained that I had a couple of visits with my cardiologist canceled. Dr. Ramo got me in to see my cardiologist, and soon after I received a stent. Thanks to Dr. Ramo for getting me looked at more quickly and feeling much better.
    — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Barry Ramo, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598769499
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital|Duke University Med Center
    • U Chicago Hosps
    • U Chicago Hosps
    • University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramo works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Ramo’s profile.

    Dr. Ramo has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

