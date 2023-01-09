Dr. Ramo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry Ramo, MD
Dr. Barry Ramo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Medical Center.
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
New Heart Fitness and Health601 LOMAS BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 881-8195Monday5:30am - 7:30pmTuesday5:30am - 7:30amWednesday5:30am - 7:00pmThursday5:30am - 7:30pmFriday5:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to New Heart based on breathing difficulties. At my initial visit, I met Dr. Ramo, explained my symptoms, and explained that I had a couple of visits with my cardiologist canceled. Dr. Ramo got me in to see my cardiologist, and soon after I received a stent. Thanks to Dr. Ramo for getting me looked at more quickly and feeling much better.
- Cardiology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Hospital|Duke University Med Center
- U Chicago Hosps
- U Chicago Hosps
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ramo has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
