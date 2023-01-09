Overview

Dr. Barry Ramo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Ramo works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.