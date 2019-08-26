Overview of Dr. Barry Rebeck, MD

Dr. Barry Rebeck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.



Dr. Rebeck works at Family Service Association Of Bucks County in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.