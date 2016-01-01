Dr. Rovner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry Rovner, MD
Dr. Barry Rovner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior900 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922014034
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
