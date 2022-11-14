Overview of Dr. Barry Wendt, MD

Dr. Barry Wendt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Wendt works at Primary Care - Crestview Hills Pediatrics in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Edgewood, KY and Covington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.