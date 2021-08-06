Dr. Barton Wax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barton Wax, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Jefferson Orthopedic Clinic920 AVENUE B, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6804Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- West Jefferson Medical Center
I went to Dr. Wax with a broken wrist and a cast that another doctor had put on my arm so tightly that my hand swelled so big it looked like a balloon. My daughter, who is a nurse at West Jeff, said I needed to see Dr. Wax. He examined x-rays of the break in my wrist and told me my options. I opted for surgery, and I am so glad I did. The surgical scar from the place where Dr. Wax inserted a small metal plate is almost invisible. Recovery with an occupational therapist Dr. Wax referred me to was seamless. My entire experience with Dr. Wax was positive and even upbeat. I highly recommend Dr. Wax and his team.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wax has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wax has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.