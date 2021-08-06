Overview of Dr. Barton Wax, MD

Dr. Barton Wax, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Wax works at Jefferson Orthopedic Clinic in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.