Overview of Dr. Baruch Katz, MD

Dr. Baruch Katz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Ryan Medical Services in Warren, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.