See All Family Doctors in Oceanside, NY
Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nwaoz works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Pollyanna Wilson, NP
Pollyanna Wilson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Chris Petrosino, FNP-BC
Chris Petrosino, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Rosaanabela Tavares, MD
Dr. Rosaanabela Tavares, MD
1.5 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    South Nassau Communities Hospital
    1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Nwaoz?

Photo: Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nwaoz to family and friends

Dr. Nwaoz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Nwaoz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD.

About Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235426271
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nwaoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nwaoz works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nwaoz’s profile.

Dr. Nwaoz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwaoz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwaoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwaoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Basil Nwaoz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.