Overview of Dr. Baskaran Joshua, MD

Dr. Baskaran Joshua, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Joshua works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.