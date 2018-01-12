Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beata Chauhan, DO
Overview of Dr. Beata Chauhan, DO
Dr. Beata Chauhan, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Sch Of Med
Dr. Chauhan works at
Dr. Chauhan's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group PA1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 673-7157Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
New York Office1440 Madison Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8552
-
3
Summit Medical Group535 MOUNTAIN AVE, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (973) 436-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chauhan was very friendly, and asked many great questions. After giving me my exam, she explained to me very clearly, what I should do to improve my health. She gave suggestions on what medications I could eliminate from my daily schedule. I was very comfortable discussing all my concerns, and she made me feel very secure in evaluating my future health. Her assistant "Dee" was very cordial and helpful, as well. I came away feeling very good !
About Dr. Beata Chauhan, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1144432576
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Sch Of Med
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Chauhan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauhan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
