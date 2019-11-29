Dr. Beatrice Berkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatrice Berkes, MD
Dr. Beatrice Berkes, MD is a Dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Bay Area Skin Cancer Surgery702 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-4747
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I needed moh’s surgery on my face and I am so glad I entrusted my care to Dr. Berke’s and her wonderful staff. She is kind, caring, candid and excellent at what she does. I was very nervous but was quickly at ease after being explained everything as it was being done by such a gentle sweetheart of a doctor. Her priority is the patient and it is obvious from the moment you enter the office. A+++
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669534012
- Harvard Medical School
- Loma Linda University MC
- Faulkner Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
