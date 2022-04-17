Overview of Dr. Beejal Amin, MD

Dr. Beejal Amin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at ADVOCATE CHRIST HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.