Dr. Behrouz Namdari, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Behrouz Namdari, MD
Overview of Dr. Behrouz Namdari, MD
Dr. Behrouz Namdari, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.

Dr. Namdari's Office Locations
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-8111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Mind Health Institute, Newport Beach450 Newport Center Dr Ste 380, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 891-0307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Behrouz Namdari, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1972829711
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry

