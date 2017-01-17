See All Psychiatrists in Middletown, NY
Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD

Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Maghsoudlou works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maghsoudlou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Garnet Health Doctors - Harris
    68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 794-0996

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669421525
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maghsoudlou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maghsoudlou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maghsoudlou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maghsoudlou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maghsoudlou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maghsoudlou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maghsoudlou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

