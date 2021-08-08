Overview of Dr. Ben Zandpour, MD

Dr. Ben Zandpour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Zandpour works at Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc. in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.