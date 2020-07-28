See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Alcoa, TN
Dr. Benjamin England, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Benjamin England, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They graduated from James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. England works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee Medical Group
    266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 984-3864
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Appalachian Orthopedic Associates
    3 Professional Park Dr Ste 21, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 434-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jul 28, 2020
    Doctor England & his NP Haley helped me out a lot. I finally got back to work and CrossFit after 6 months of shoulder injury pain. I’m glad he came to Maryville- go Rebels!
    Joey — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin England, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861683419
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. England has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. England, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. England appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

