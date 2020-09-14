Dr. Benjamin Golas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Golas, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center at Mount Sinai325 W 15th St Ste D, New York, NY 10011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golas?
Absolutely excellent on all counts. I had the Whipple surgery with Dr. Golas. This is one of the most complicated surgeries out there. It lasted 8 hrs. Due to Dr. Golas' surgical skill, I had none of the associated side effects and recovered perfectly in no time at all. I guess I am a "miracle patient" as much as Dr. Golas is a "miracle surgeon"!
About Dr. Benjamin Golas, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619011657
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- New York Presby Weill Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Golas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Golas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golas works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Golas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.