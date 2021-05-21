Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD
Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Texas Children's Pedtrc Medical Grp3023 Kirby Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 526-6443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Ho for the first time today and have seen our "main" Pediatrician at another location for YEARS. I was so impressed, both with his amazing bedside manner with my son, taking the time and not rushing, and most importantly listening to each of us and calmly responding. My son said he now only wants to see Dr. Ho and I collaborate!
About Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
