Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lentzner, MD

Dr. Benjamin Lentzner, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lentzner works at Children's Heart Program of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.