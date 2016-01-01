Dr. Benjamin Lentzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lentzner, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lentzner, MD
Dr. Benjamin Lentzner, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Lentzner's Office Locations
University Medical Group of New Jersey Department of Pulmonary Diseases125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 515-3846
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
About Dr. Benjamin Lentzner, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
