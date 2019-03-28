See All Gastroenterologists in Wappingers Falls, NY
Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wappingers Falls, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr

Dr. Marano works at VA Hudson Valley - Castle Point Campus in Wappingers Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    VA Hudson Valley - Castle Point Campus
    41 Castle Point Rd # D-313, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 831-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Marano?

Mar 28, 2019
Dr Marano has been my gastroenterologist for many years! He is always there for me and never stops until he finds the problem ! I highly recommend him !
— Mar 28, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marano to family and friends

Dr. Marano's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Marano

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD.

About Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760468334
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
Fellowship
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Georgetown University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marano works at VA Hudson Valley - Castle Point Campus in Wappingers Falls, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marano’s profile.

Dr. Marano has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Benjamin Marano, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.