Dr. Kady Adams, DPT
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kady Adams, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)1502 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Physical Therapy
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750465985
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Family Practice
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
