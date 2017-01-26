Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD
Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Community Psychiatry Associates1420 Rocky Ridge Dr Ste 230, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-9697
-
2
North American Mental Health Services414 4th St Ste D, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 406-7993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My child started when they were young, and now as young adult. Dr. Yu has always been frank, honest, but caring in talking and listening, not only with my child, but also with those who have cared for him.
About Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1972617546
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.