Dr. Bennett Machanic, MD

Neurology
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bennett Machanic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Machanic works at Bennett I Machanic, MD, LLC in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bennett I Machanic, MD, LLC
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 240, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 388-6461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 15, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Mechanic for the past 12 years or so. I had MS. He is an outstanding doctor. He knows what is happening in the MS field, keeps abreast of the latest treatments, studies, trials and research in the field. He taught Neurology at University of Colorado School of Medicine, has had a private practice where he had more than 1000 patients. He has been recognized as one top Neurologists in Colorado as well as the country for many years. Dr. Mechanic is one of the best MS doctors.
    Paul in Colorado Springs, Colorado — May 15, 2017
    About Dr. Bennett Machanic, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California (Los Angeles)
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bennett Machanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machanic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machanic works at Bennett I Machanic, MD, LLC in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Machanic’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Machanic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machanic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machanic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machanic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

