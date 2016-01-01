Overview

Dr. Bennett Shenker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maple Shade, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Shenker works at Cooper Family Medicine at Maple Shade in Maple Shade, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.