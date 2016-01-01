Overview of Dr. Benny Chu, DO

Dr. Benny Chu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Alpha Health Associates, LLC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.