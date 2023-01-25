Overview of Dr. Benyam Alemu, MD

Dr. Benyam Alemu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Resolute Health Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Alemu works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Luling, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.