Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD
Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland|Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland|Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Mary and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Children's Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
LSU Health Sciences Center Faculty Practice Office3700 Saint Charles Ave Ste 700, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 889-9893
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Children's Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beomjune Kim, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical Center|University of Pennsylvania Health System|University of Pennsylvania Health System|University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland|Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland|Doctor of Medicine - University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Mary
